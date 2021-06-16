Cops released images of a woman accused of making anti-Black and anti-immigrant statements toward a woman in Brooklyn (NYPD).

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — Authorities have asked for assistance in identifying a woman accused of making anti-Black and anti-immigrant statements toward a woman at a Brooklyn pizza shop Friday.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. inside Not Ray’s Pizza on Fulton Street and South Portland Avenue, police said.

A 36-year-old woman was inside the pizza shop and attempted to exit the location when another woman entered, police said.

The suspect then grabbed a black pepper shaker, shook pepper at the victim and made anti-Black and anti-immigrant statements toward her, cops said.

The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was not injured.

Police released footage of the suspect as she was seen leaving an establishment.

Have you seen her? Cops are searching for a woman who allegedly made anti-Black and immigrant statements toward a woman and shook pepper at her at a Brooklyn pizza shop.https://t.co/73YNfuXUxJ pic.twitter.com/FX8rngF6ng — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 16, 2021

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force has launched an investigation into the incident. Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).