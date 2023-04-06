BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a fellow teen on a Brownsville street, according to authorities.

The suspect, whose name has not been released due to his age, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the March slaying of Graig Bassett, 17, police said.

Bassett was shot in the chest while walking among a group of people along Saratoga Avenue near Prospect Place around 4:50 p.m. March 15, officials said.

First responders rushed Bassett to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.