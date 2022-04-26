CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The fire scene in Canarsie, Brooklyn remains under investigation in the wake of the deaths of 31-year-old firefighter Timothy Klein and 21-year-old resident Carlos Richards. The intensity of the tragedy was recounted by people who lived it firsthand — the family that lived in the other half of the duplex that went up in flames.

“He was a sweet, loving kid,” said Shakema Foye. “He did not deserve to go out the way he did.”

Foye talked about Richards, to whom she lived next door. She and other neighbors acknowledged that Richards had autism. He was apparently home alone when the fire broke out at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Foye said that she smelled smoke, then saw it, and called 911. “Got my children [and] left,” she said at the fire scene near Avenue N and 108th Street. “No shoes on our feet. No clothes, no coat, no nothing.”

On Tuesday, inside her house, fire marshals continued to work the scene, trying to find the cause of what became a three-alarm blaze. They also let the Foye family retrieve personal papers from the remnants of their home.

“I can’t even tell you how much my heart is aching,” Foye said about her experience returning to the burnt-out shell of her home.

All day, firefighters from various station houses kept coming by to pay respects to their lost brother. Details were released Tuesday that the funeral for Klein will be on Friday at his home parish of St. Francis de Sales Church in Belle Harbor, Queens. There will be a wake on Thursday at McManus Funeral Home in Flatlands, Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, said Edward Jackson, who lives right behind the homes that burned, “The entire neighborhood, we are devastated.”

The whole community is in mourning for both the firefighter and their neighbor.

Richards’ family set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the funeral for the young man.

Some residents said that recent work on a flood prevention project on the block where tragedy struck may have lowered, or even cut off, water to some local fire hydrants.

“I believe it wasn’t working,” said Pierre Milies, who lives in a home next to one of the fire hydrants needed to fight the blaze.

He said that the responding firefighters were at first challenged to get adequate water to counter the flames. “They were like running from one place to the next to get access to the water,” Milies said.

For its part, the FDNY said, in response to an inquiry from PIX11 News about the fire hydrant situation, that all hydrants at the scene were in working order.

Meanwhile, the family that had lived on the other side of the wall from where both Klein and Richards lost their lives are saying that they need help. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page of their own.

They also said that they await the results of a full investigation into what caused the tragedy. “It’s sad,” said Foye. “It’s very sad.”