Supporters seek landmark status for Grand Prospect Hall amid demolition

New York is filled with historic, special and significant sights.

Some are designated landmarks and get some protections from redesign, remodel or development.

There’s a well-known place in Brooklyn that dates back to 1892 getting some attention once again.

Grand Prospect Hall has been a recognizable place for decades. It was a popular destination for weddings, performances, meetings and all types of occasions.

Solya Spiegel, 16, and a fellow student, started a petition this week to landmark the place. It gained more than 5,000 supporters in a few days.

Jim Glazer lives across the street and shared some pictures from inside. It appears the famous ballroom has already been removed.

The hall was sold by the family that owned it for decades. Michael and Alice Halkias also appeared in commercials for the hall that promised to “Make your dreams come true.”

The new owner has filed some permits for work. Currently on the NYC Department of Buildings website, a “stop work order” is listed as being in effect for some of the work.

New York City Councilmember Brad Lander and New York Assemblymember Robert Carroll represents the area.

They sent a letter to the NYC Landmarks and Preservation Commission last month requesting a review.

Architectural and structural aspects of a building can make a case for landmark status. Property owners sometimes oppose the measure due to costs and restrictions.

Calls to the current new owner were not returned Thursday evening.