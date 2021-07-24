Supermarket closing could create food desert in Brooklyn as residents rally to save it

VROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An Associated Supermarket in Brooklyn is closing its doors at the end of the month, leaving residents without a grocery store in their neighborhood.

The market is located on Nostrand Avenue near Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights. The decades-old grocery store will be shutting its doors next weekend, ahead of a construction project to redevelop the lot.

The development company is Midwood Developers, who say a grocery store will eventually return on the ground floor of the planned residential development. However, that may take years.

In the meantime, residents, in the largely working-class Caribbean immigrant neighborhood, many of them elderly, will have to figure out a way to get their groceries because the next closest supermarket is a mile away.

Just one week away from Associated’s closing, residents who rallied outside of the supermarket Saturday called it a soon-to-be food desert.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, because I can’t walk and I have no one to help me and I have to go shopping,” said long-time shopper Marie Toussaidnt.

Dasia Williams is a member of an organization called Save Associated.

“This supermarket gonna close and knowing what happens to Black and Brown neighborhoods and how we are often deprived of essential resources, it’s absolutely unjust,” Williams said.

Residents are desperate for people to realize the situation they’re about to be in.

“Our community is low to moderate income,” said Alicia Boyd. “This supermarket has been servicing us last 50 years and when it’s gone, it will create a food desert. We are calling on our elected officials to help us — they want our vote, now we need food, we need them to step up.”

PIX11 News reached out to the development company, Midwood Developers, Saturday to get more answers.