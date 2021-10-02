Sunset Park fire: 4-year-old among 16 people injured in Brooklyn blaze

Brooklyn

sunset park fire

A fire in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Oct. 1, 2021, injured 16 people, officials said. (Credit: Citizen App)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A young child was among more than a dozen people injured in a Brooklyn house fire late Friday night, officials said Saturday.

The FDNY was called to the three-story house on 45th Street in Sunset Park around 11:20 p.m.

In total, 16 people were hurt, 12 of whom had non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said. Four additional people, including a 4-year-old, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, per officials. 

About 60 FDNY personnel from 12 units responded. Firefighters brought the blaze under control around 12:05 a.m. 

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Saturday.

