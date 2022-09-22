CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suitcases containing human remains were found by police inside a Cypress Hills apartment Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers conducting a wellness check on a 22-year-old woman on Linwood Street near Atlantic Avenue around 1:40 p.m. discovered the suitcases, officials said early Thursday.

Investigators did not immediately disclose the identity of the person to whom the remains are believed to belong.

The city medical examiner is working to determine how the person died.

