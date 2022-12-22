BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Domino Sugar sign is back and bright on top of a building on the Brooklyn waterfront. The new permanent replica has been installed and is now visible night and day along the East River.

It’s one of those local landmarks that lets New Yorkers pinpoint their position.

For the first time in nearly nine years, the words “domino” and “sugar” shine from a building in the shadow of the Williamsburg Bridge.

This sign is LED illumination which is more energy efficient than the original neon sign. That was up for about eight decades.

In 2014, the real estate company Two Trees, which is developing this section of the Brooklyn waterfront, removed the sign and promised to bring it back brighter and better.

The original factory building was torn down, and a new sign has been placed on the landmark building next door.

It will now be home to commercial space. Construction continues on the 11-acre site. Residential buildings have already been built.

Domino Park opened in 2018. The company is looking for a home for the original sign.