BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Several teens were stabbed in a Brooklyn subway fight on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Three 16-year-old victims and a 21-year-old man were stabbed while on the platform at the Flushing Avenue stop on the J/Z subway line, officials said. They all headed to the hospital themselves for treatment.

Two of the teens were stabbed in the chest and the other teen was stabbed in the arm, police said. The older victim was stabbed in the chest and in the arm.

Police initially said all four victims were teens.

Tuesday’s stabbings come in the wake of a wave of violent crime in the transit system. In recent days, a man was slashed; another man was shot in the chest; a woman was beaten with a hammer; another woman had feces rubbed on her face.

Mayor Eric Adams said the string of violence during the first full week of his new subway safety plan prompted him to reconsider some details.

“I’m sitting down tomorrow to do an evaluation,” Adams said on Monday. “I went out yesterday, to some of the subway stations, and talked to the officers on the ground, to ask them their pros and cons – what could we be doing differently.”

