CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation after a man was slashed in the face aboard a Brooklyn subway late Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

Authorities said it happened just before 11:30 p.m. on a northbound J train in the Cypress Hills neighborhood.

An unidentified attacker slashed a 62-year-old man on the left side of his face, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to officials, the suspect fled the train at the Cypress Hills station to parts unknown.

Police described the man they’re looking for as middle-aged and last seen wearing a gray sweater.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

