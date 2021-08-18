3 slashed during dispute on Brooklyn subway platform: NYPD

Three people were slashed by a man during an argument at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn early Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Three people were hospitalized after being slashed by a man during an argument early Wednesday on a Brooklyn subway platform, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on the northbound platform at the 36th Street station along the N, D and R lines in Sunset Park.

The trio were involved in a dispute with the man when he pulled out a knife and slashed them, authorities said.

All three were rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspected attacker, 30, was taken into police custody at the scene without incident, the NYPD said.

