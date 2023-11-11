BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A person was struck and killed by a subway car in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

Firefighters responded to a call of an individual struck by a train at Fort Hamilton Parkway, at around 3:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, crew members discovered a person stuck under the train car. EMS was called in and they pronounced the individual dead at the scene, officials stated.

Northbound D and N trains are running on the express track from Kings Highway to 59th Street in Brooklyn. Train service is expected to be impacted and train schedules are experiencing severe service delays, the MTA said.

Further details of what led to the accident were not immediately made clear. The NYPD is currently investigating, officials said.

