BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) –Subway riders had to be evacuated in Brooklyn after the L train crashed into a shopping cart overnight, police said.

The crash happened at the Lorimer Street station at 12:15 a.m., according to police. At least one hundred subway riders had to be evacuated from the eastbound train.

MTA posted on social media that L train service between Myrtle Avenue and Lorimer Street had been suspended while fire officials investigated reports of smoke near Jefferson Street, possibly from the crash.

As of Thursday morning, there are no service alerts on the L train.

