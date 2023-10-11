BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A subway rider punched two straphangers in the face aboard a Brooklyn subway train last month, police said Wednesday.

The suspect attacked a 22-year-old woman after they fought on the R train as it was pulling into the Court Street station in Brooklyn Heights just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. The suspect then punched another woman, 23, when she stepped in to help the first victim, police said.

Both women were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The suspect was last seen getting off the train at the Court Street station, police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.