BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was charged with a hate crime after yelling an anti-gay slur and choking a woman on a Brooklyn train in August, police said Thursday.

Richard Taylor, 28, allegedly attacked the woman, 23, on the Q train as it was pulling into the Utica Avenue subway station at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, according to the NYPD.

Taylor allegedly punched the victim in the face and choked her when she didn’t want to talk to him, police said. The woman suffered minor injuries and sought medical treatment.

Taylor allegedly yelled an anti-gay slur during the attack but it was unclear what was said, according to the NYPD.

Taylor was arrested Tuesday and charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment as a hate crime and additional charges of assault and harassment, police said.

