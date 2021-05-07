L: New surveillance image of a man accused of slashing an off-duty MTA conductor across the face on a Brooklyn subway Wednesday, May 5, 2021; R: Conductor Gerard Sykes in the hospital after the attack (NYPD/TWU 100)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — The NYPD released new surveillance images of a man they say randomly slashed an MTA conductor across the face on a subway in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

Authorities said just before 11:30 p.m. at the Crescent Street subway station in Cypress Hills, a 52-year-old off-duty MTA conductor was aboard a southbound J train when he was approached by the unknown man.

Without any prior communication or provocation, the man slashed the conductor from his ear to his eye with a box cutter, causing him serious physical injury to his face, left eye and left ear, police said.

The victim was identified Thursday by TWU Local 100 as conductor Gerald Sykes.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. TWU Local 100 said he underwent two emergency surgeries at Jamaica Hospital.

According to officials, the suspect fled the train and ran out of the Crescent Street station. He was last seen walking along Crescent Street.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images Friday in hopes the public could help identify the alleged attacker.

Police described the man they’re looking for as in his 40s, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing around 185 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray jogging jacket, blue jeans, sneakers, a surgical mask and a baseball cap, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).