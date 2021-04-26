Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault on a subway rider in Brooklyn on April 8, 2021, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man bit and punched a subway rider on a rush-hour train in Brooklyn earlier this month, and police are still searching for the suspect, according to the NYPD.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday.

According to police, the 61-year-old victim was riding a northbound Q train just before 6 p.m. on April 8 when the suspect attacked her. The woman was bitten on the head and punched multiple times, police said.

The suspect then got off the train at the Atlantic Avenue subway station and fled from the subway system.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for undisclosed injuries and released, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).