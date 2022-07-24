BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An attacker repeatedly stabbed a 25-year-old man on a no. 2 train in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police said.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his head, torso and left arm in the attack, which happened around 9:50 p.m., police said. He was able to get off the train at Sterling Street. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were not considered life threatening.

The suspect fled. Officials have not yet released a description. Police sources said the victim and attacker were involved in some kind of dispute on the train before the stabbing.

