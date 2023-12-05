MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old student was stabbed in a Brooklyn high school Tuesday morning, police said.

The teen was attacked on the third floor of Edward R. Murrow High School at 1600 Avenue L in Midwood at around 9:30 a.m., officials said.

The student was taken to the hospital, according to a school safety union spokesperson. The teen’s condition is unknown.

The suspect fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

