BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The largest half marathon in Brooklyn is coming back this weekend.

The Royal Bank Canada Brooklyn Half Marathon is expected to see more than 20,000 runners cross the finish line this Saturday.

Started in 1981, the marathon is one of the country’s premier half marathons, according to the RBC organization. This year’s event will feature actress Ellie Kemper, and MTV’s Catfish host Nev Schulman in attendance.

“The RBC Brooklyn Half started back before half marathons were popular,” said Ted Metellus, NYRR’s Senior Vice President of Events and Race Director. “This race is truly a highlight on NYRR’s racing calendar as our premier event in Brooklyn, a borough we are present in year-round with our free community programs for youth, seniors, and everyone in between.”

The RBC Brooklyn Half will begin at the Brooklyn Museum, passing Grand Army Plaza, and Prospect Park and along Ocean Parkway to the finish line on the famous Coney Island boardwalk.

Below are the following streets that will be closed this Saturday.

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue

Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue

Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle

West Lake Drive between East Drive and South Lake Drive

South Lake Drive between West Lake Drive and East Lake Drive

East Lake Drive between South Lake Drive and East Drive

West Drive between East Drive and West Lake Drive

Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp

Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue

Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 10th Street

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk