CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Coney Island’s boardwalk will be a sea of glittery fins, eye-catching tails, and more nautical fun this Saturday at the Mermaid Parade.

The parade travels along Surf Avenue and onto the boardwalk at 1 p.m.

Typically thousands of spectators and participants dress in handcrafted costumes, according to Coney Island USA, the not-for-profit arts organization that organizes the event.

The following streets will be closed Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the city’s Department of Transportation.



Formation:

West 21st Street between Surf Avenue and Dead End at Coney Island Creek

West 22nd Street between Surf Avenue and Dead End at Coney Island Creek

West 23rd Street between Surf Avenue and Dead End at Coney Island Creek

Route:

Surf Avenue between West 21st and West 10th streets

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Boardwalk between West 10th and West 15th streets

Festival:

Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Bowery Street