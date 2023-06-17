CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Coney Island’s boardwalk will be a sea of glittery fins, eye-catching tails, and more nautical fun this Saturday at the Mermaid Parade.
The parade travels along Surf Avenue and onto the boardwalk at 1 p.m.
Typically thousands of spectators and participants dress in handcrafted costumes, according to Coney Island USA, the not-for-profit arts organization that organizes the event.
The following streets will be closed Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the city’s Department of Transportation.
Formation:
- West 21st Street between Surf Avenue and Dead End at Coney Island Creek
- West 22nd Street between Surf Avenue and Dead End at Coney Island Creek
- West 23rd Street between Surf Avenue and Dead End at Coney Island Creek
Route:
- Surf Avenue between West 21st and West 10th streets
- West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
- Boardwalk between West 10th and West 15th streets
Festival:
- Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Bowery Street