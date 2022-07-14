CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 37-year-old woman was shot in her apartment by a stray bullet early on Thursday, police said.

She was inside the Troy Avenue apartment when a bullet went through the window and struck her index finger around 1:20 a.m., officials said. She’s not believed to have been the intended target.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Her injury was not considered life threatening.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

