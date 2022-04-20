CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A robber slashed a store clerk in the face inside a deli in Brooklyn early Thursday morning, police said.

The suspect attempted to leave a deli in the vicinity of Albany and Saint Marks avenues with beer without paying when the 22-year-old victim tried to stop the suspect, according to authorities. The suspect slashed the victim with a sharp object in the face before he fled along Saint Marks Avenue. The victim suffered a laceration to his face and was taken by EMS to a hospital.

Police are asking for help in identifying and finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).