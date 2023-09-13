BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A business owner allegedly ran over two migrants he thought stole food from his Brooklyn store Sunday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

Hamzeh Alwawi, 42, allegedly hit the men, ages 21 and 29, with his car outside a migrant shelter near Hall Street and Park Avenue at around 3 a.m., according to prosecutors and the NYPD. The suspect and the victim fought over stolen food before the incident, police said.

One of the victims suffered cuts to the back and arm and the other was taken to the hospital with leg and neck injuries, prosecutors said.

Alwawi took off after the incident but was arrested a short time later near Myrtle Avenue and Steuben Street, police said.

Alwawi was charged with attempted murder, assault, menacing, and harassment, according to the criminal complaint. The defendant was arraigned on Sunday and bail was set at $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond. His license was suspended.

Alwawi pleaded not guilty and is out on bail, according to public court records.

His attorney could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

