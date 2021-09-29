Stolen school bus crashes into cars in Brooklyn

Drivers of a stolen school bus on a joyride in Brooklyn slammed into parked cars during their illegal excursion Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The bus crashed into cars on Montauk Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, where Jose Gonzalez was parking his car outside his house.

The school bus plowed into his car; he said his neighbors came out immediately to check on him.

“I’m very lucky. God is good. I’ve been blessed for another day. Let’s go do it. Let’s live life,” he said.

The home surveillance video shows what appears to be a person with a backpack exiting the bus.

The neighbor who got the video says two people took off down Atlantic Avenue.

NYPD says the school bus was stolen from the Canarsie area. The people involved have not been located.

The school bus driver and company are assisting in the investigation.