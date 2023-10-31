EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The two men shot to death in their Brooklyn building Sunday night were stepfather and stepson, police said Tuesday.

Bladimy Mathurin, 47, and Mode Chinwai, 27, were found with gunshot wounds in the fourth-floor hallway of the building on Brooklyn Avenue in East Flatbush at around 10:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. One man was shot in the head and the other was shot in the torso, police said.

Mathurin and Chinwai were arguing when a third man, possibly a neighbor, opened fire, according to police and law enforcement sources.

Officers found nine shell casings at the scene, police said.

No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday morning. The suspect was described as wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

