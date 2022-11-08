BROOKLYN (PIX11) — As people celebrated National STEM Day on Tuesday, one school in Brooklyn has worked every day to address the void in early science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education by incorporating hands-on experiments.

At Success Academy, students are taught science five days a week; they conduct more than 100 experiments each year.

Administrators at Success said in a statement, “due to poor K-12 science education, few students of color are prepared to pursue STEM fields. At Success Academy, we aim to reverse that. Currently, 40% of our graduates are pursuing STEM degrees in college, a number we expect to increase.”

Science starts in kindergarten at Success Academy, along with technology, engineering and math education.

