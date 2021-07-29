State Senator fights for Brooklyn NYCHA building gas service to be restored

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — At the Langston Hughes Houses in Brownsville, tenants haven’t been able to use their stoves for months.

Now, they are fighting to get their gas service back and have a powerful new ally, State Sen. Zellnor Myrie. Myrie says after getting an earful from frustrated families, it’s time for NYCHA to step up and get the gas back on.

As of Thursday afternoon, 58 buildings have gas outages across the city, according to NYCHA’s website. Some outages are entire buildings, some are certain lines.

“We are not asking for luxuries this is basic necessities this is disgusting and needs to be fixed immediately,” said Myrie.

PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA for comment.

“While we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible,” a NYCHA spokesperson said. “We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including service interruptions.”

State Sen. Myrie says he is exploring a possible legislative solution to have better oversight of emergency repairs on critical utilities.