Video: Spectators boo de Blasio at Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island

Mayor Bill de Blasio was booed by spectators at the Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on July, 4, 2021, video showed. (Credit: Credit: Martin Bisi via Storyful)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Spectators at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest booed Mayor Bill de Blasio while he addressed the crowd in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Video posted on Twitter by Martin Bisi showed several people in the audience booing the outgoing mayor, who was on stage sporting a hot dog hat.

The annual Independence Day contest in Coney Island welcomed back a live audience this year after banning spectators in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joey Chestnut broke his own world record, eating 76 franks in 10 minutes, to win his 14th men’s division title. Michelle Lesco won the women’s contest after chowing down on a whopping 30 3/4 franks in 10 minutes.

Sunday’s event wasn’t quite the same as usual. Instead of being held at Surf and Stillwell avenues, just off the Coney Island boardwalk, this year’s competition was staged nearby at Maimonides Park, the minor league baseball stadium and home to the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Spectators had to register for free tickets in advance.