NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it seems like Black Friday and Cyber Monday get all the attention, nestled in between is Small Business Saturday. This day encourages consumers to patronize the shops in their neighborhood.

PIX11 visited Annie’s Blue Ribbon General Store in Park Slope. The shop had a steady stream of customers on Black Friday, and owner Ann Cantrell hopes the momentum continues. Every year, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is designated Small Business Saturday, a time to get off Amazon and into your local mom-and-pop stores.

“When you shop online, nothing stays in the community,” said Cantrell. “It’s really important for creativity. We are the heart and soul, and the spirit of the community is small business.”

Annie’s is known for their stock of unique gifts. You can find something just about for every person in your life. The store has been a staple in Brooklyn for 15 years.

Studies show that for every dollar spent at a small business, 68 cents stays in that local community. American Express started Small Business Saturday in 2010. TwelveFinally, years later, the message appears to be getting through. We talked to people who say it’s important to shop small, especially businesses owned by women and people of color.

During the pandemic, many small businesses like Annie’s relied heavily on online sales, and now they’re hoping consumers return to the brick-and-mortar landscape. Speaking from the NASDAQ this morning, Mayor Eric Adams said independently owned businesses are a part of the fabric of every neighborhood in the city.

“We’re the empire state. Let’s build more empires,” said Adams. “Spend money, shop locally.”

While some of their bread and butter comes from the holiday shopping season, shop owners hope you remember to shop small year-round.

“We really love our online shoppers as a way to connect but also, come into the store, people walk in and don’t even know what they want and just find the perfect gift,” said Cantrell.

The Park Slope Business Improvement District also organizes the tree lighting at Fourth Street Plaza on Saturday at 5 p.m. It’s another way to encourage shoppers and give them a reason to come out and shop small in their community.