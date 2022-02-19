Slain rap star Kenneth Casilla honored with Boerum Hill street sign

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Nearly eight years ago, up-and-coming Brooklyn rap star Kenneth Casilla was tragically gunned down. Now, he’s being honored as an inspiration to his community.

His name is now emblazoned across a sign on the corner of 3rd Avenue and Baltic Street. His family hopes his significance will be felt for years to come.

The young man, a talented high school basketball player and a promising musician, had his whole life ahead of him, but was shot down by a jealous gunman, police said. That gunman has also since died.

“My son didn’t deserve to get killed,” his mother, Yvette Ramos, said. “Kenneth was everything.”

Ramos is hoping her son is remembered not by his death, but by the life he lived. The street renaming was a project years in the making for Ramos, who exclaimed “we did it” at an unveiling Saturday; seeing his name here will make it a little easier living without him.

“He made a difference in peoples’ lives around him and that he made and you to inspire young people for many years to come,” one community member told PIX11 News, “they will know his name.”

