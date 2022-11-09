Six people were injured in a fire in Brooklyn on Nov. 9, 2022, the FDNY said. (Citizen App)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Six people, including four firefighters, were injured when a three-alarm fire ripped through a Brooklyn building Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze broke out on the fifth floor of a seven-story building at 222 East 8th St. at around 7:30 a.m., according to the FDNY. Four firefighters and two civilians were injured. Three people were taken to the hospital and two others were treated at the scene, officials said.

Heavy smoke and raging flames were seen billowing from windows on two floors, according to video from the scene. It was unclear what caused the fire.

Thirty-three units, 138 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.