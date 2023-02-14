BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The man fatally struck by a U-Haul in Brooklyn on Monday as a driver allegedly sped through city streets hitting people was a single dad, Mayor Eric Adams said.

Police have not yet publicly identified the 44-year-old man. He suffered fatal injuries to his head when he was hit at Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

“He leaves behind children,” Adams said Tuesday. “He was a single father raising those children on his own.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Several others were hit as Weng Sor allegedly went on a “rampage” through Brooklyn, police said. He was charged Tuesday with murder in the second degree and seven counts of attempted murder.