BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Moody Harney, 37, is the owner of the Real Mother Shuckers. He was able to turn his passion for oysters into a flourishing business, including a location on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill.

Harney grew up in Crown Heights. He loves food, but said it’s his expertise with oysters that sets him apart. His goal is to make oysters a food everyone can enjoy.

Harney worked in several New York City restaurants for over 15 years, and he admitted to PIX11 News that he didn’t like oysters at first. He broke out of his shell, however, when he was exposed to oysters from different regions.

Now, the seafood is his specialty.

Harney started with a box of oysters, and now — five years later — he has a carts in Industry City and Governors Island. He also has a collaboration with BK Lobster.

A turning point for Harney’s business was receiving support from a program called Together We Thrive, he said. The program was launched by the United Way of NYC in 2021. It helps support Black-owned businesses, offering mentorship, coaching and access to capital.

Harney is now starting a city-wide campaign he said will get people to “eat their oysters. He’s calling for city and celebrity support.