BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Someone fired shots into a MTA bus in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said.

The incident happened around 7:46 p.m., and officers rushed to Malcolm X Blvd. and Broadway Ave. after hearing reports of shots fired at a bus.

The windshield of a B47 bus was damaged but no one was injured, police said. The shooter may have used an air gun or a pellet gun, according to police sources.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

