Shots fired in Downtown Brooklyn involving suspect, New Rochelle police: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Gunfire erupted in Brooklyn Sunday morning between a suspect and police officers from the New Rochelle Police Department, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The New Rochelle officers were attempting to arrest the suspect near Myrtle Avenue and Fleet Walk when shots were fired, according to the NYPD.

No one was hit during the shooting, police said. The suspect was taken into police custody, per the NYPD.

The NYPD was not involved in the incident, a department spokesperson told PIX11 News.

The New Rochelle Police Department did not immediately respond to PIX11’s request for comment.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

