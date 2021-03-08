NYPD officer shot in the chest in Brooklyn; gunman in custody after barricading himself inside

Scene of a Brooklyn shooting on March 7

Scene of a Brooklyn shooting on March 7

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — An NYPD officer was shot in the chest in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a man shot inside of a Hawthorne Street building near Flatbush Avenue around 9 p.m., police said. A gunman opened fire at officers when they arrived on scene.

The shooter barricaded himself inside the apartment with another man and a woman, officials said. He was later taken into police custody.

The injured officer, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man who’d been hurt before officers arrived on scene, 44, was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials said he was not likely to die of his injuries.

Police asked people to avoid the area around 42 Hawthorne Street in Brooklyn because of the investigation. The also advised that people should expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area.

The NYPD has not yet released any identifying information for the gunman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

