Shocking video shows man sucker punch 79-year-old in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY (PIX11) — A man sucker-punched a 79-year-old man with a cane on a Brooklyn sidewalk Friday afternoon, disturbing video of the incident shows.

Police said the attack happened around 12 p.m. on Fourth Avenue, near Carroll Street on the border of Gowanus and Park Slope. The NYPD released a video of the vicious attack on Saturday.

Video shows the suspect riding upon a motorized scooter and parking on the side of the road. He then walks to the sidewalk, where the victim was standing with a cane. The man looks around, then winds up and violently slams the victim in the head with his fist, the video shows. The victim falls to the ground and the suspect runs back to his scooter and takes off.

The victim was treated at the scene for a head injury, police said.

Warning some may find the video below disturbing and difficult to watch.

