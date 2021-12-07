Surveillance images of an individual who’s believed to have broken into a Sheepshead Bay synagogue in Brooklyn several times and stolen money in November and December 2021, police say. (NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — The same burglar has broken into a Brooklyn synagogue several times in recent weeks, stealing thousands in cash, according to the NYPD.

Police said it started on Nov. 24 around 10 p.m., when the unidentified individual broke a rear window at Congregation Israel of Kings Bay to gain access to the Sheepshead Bay synagogue.

Once inside, the thief took approximately $600 in cash from a donation box before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

Officials believe the same suspect struck again a week later in the overnight hours of Dec. 2, once again smashing a back window to get inside. This time the burglar snatched about $750 in cash before fleeing, police said.

The burglar struck a third time just days later in the early hours of Dec. 5, breaking a window once more, the NYPD said. They removed approximately $850 from the donation box, according to police.

In total, the thief has made off with at least $2,200, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the suspect, in hopes the public could help identify or locate them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).