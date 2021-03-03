Shakeup as Mastronardi departs 75th precinct in Brooklyn

The head of one of Brooklyn’s most violent police precincts will be transferred out, after pressure and protest from the community.

Inspector John Mastronardi will be transferred to another position after serving as commanding officer of the 75th precinct.

Last year, the precinct was a hot spot for crime with the most shooting incidents and more complaints of police misconduct than any other precinct in the city. Inspector Mastronardi came under fire for his handling of a fight between his precinct officers and residents while enforcing mask rules. The incident was caught on video, showing several officers not wearing masks themselves.

The inspector was also accused of not being a good leader and promoting police misconduct.



“We are glad he’s gone, but shouldn’t get away with just being moved,” said Assemblymember Charles Barron, who represents the district the 75th precinct is located in. “He should be punished, he should be accountable for abusiveness, of how he treated the people in our community.”

Sources tell PIX11 News Mastronardi is expected to be reassigned in the chief of detectives’ office.



“With the recent changes coming to the Chief of Department’s and Chief Of Detective’s offices, we anticipate several executive announcements in the near future,” said a spokesperson for the NYPD in a statement.



The 75th precinct has a long history of scandal, some highlighted in a documentary called “The Seven Five,” a story about officers taking money from drug dealers in the largest police corruption case in the city.

Over the years, several commanders of the 75th precinct moved on to big promotions for their work in cleaning things up, including Chief James Secreto, Chief Jeffrey Maddrey and Chief Michael Lipetri.



Now, the department will have the community weigh in on choosing the next commanding officer.



Community advocate Tony Herbert supports the plan.

“The community should be heavily involved. The problem is there are some concerns there could be some corruption tied to that and who these commanding officers have allegiance to. We still need police to do their job.” Herbert said.