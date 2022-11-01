BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A sex offender with nine prior arrests allegedly choked an 81-year-old woman until she fell unconscious twice, the indictment against him revealed Tuesday.

Thomas Johnson, 50, also allegedly sexually abused the woman. She suffered a dislocated jaw along with neck pain, difficulty breathing, bloodshot eyes, a swollen face and bleeding to the mouth and nose.

“The violent and brutal assault of an elderly woman allegedly perpetrated by this defendant shocks the conscience and our prosecutors are committed to seeking justice and accountability,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “This kind of depraved conduct will not be tolerated, and our thoughts remain with the victim as she recovers from this horrifically traumatic crime.”

Johnson was arraigned Tuesday on a 16-count indictment. He’s been charged with first, second, and third-degree burglary as a sexually motivated felony. He’s also been charged with second-degree strangulation as a sexually motivated felony, first-degree sexual abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, second-degree assault as a sexually motivated felony, and related charges.

On Sept. 27, the 81-year-old victim woke up around 3 a.m. after hearing a noise, officials said. She walked into her kitchen and dining area, where Johnson allegedly choked her until she passed out.

The woman later came to and crawled toward her bedroom, authorities said. Johnson allegedly came out and choked the woman again.

She called out for help when she woke up. Neighbors upstairs heard her and called 911.