SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed and one was slashed after a fight broke out in Brooklyn overnight, police said on Saturday.

There were two groups that got into a dispute along 44th Street near Sixth Avenue at around 3 a.m., according to authorities. One victim was stabbed to the stomach, one was stabbed to the chest, and another one was slashed in the face.

Two suspects left the scene on a black electric scooter, officials said. An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the incident have been made.

