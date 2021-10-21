4 men shot at East Flatbush deli: NYPD

Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Four men were wounded Thursday morning when gunfire erupted at a Brooklyn deli, according to the NYPD.

The shooting occurred at a deli on Glenwood Road, near Flatbush Avenue, in the East Flatbush section, according to police. The time of the incident was unclear.

Four men were wounded, including three victims shot in the leg and one shot in the hand, authorities said. All four were expected to survive. Their ages were not immediately known.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

According to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 572 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2021.

The GVA defines mass shootings as any shooting incident with four or more people shot or killed, not including the gunman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

