Several hurt after vehicle hits school bus, 2 other vehicles in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brownsville crash

Several people were hurt after a vehicle hit a school bus carrying students and two other cars in Brooklyn before fleeing June 9, 2021(PIX11)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Several people were hurt when a vehicle struck a school bus carrying kids and two other vehicles in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. in the vicinity of Powell Street and Belmont Avenue in Brownsville, police said.

A school bus had stopped at the location when a vehicle tried to squeeze between the bus and two other vehicles, police said.

The vehicle hit the right side of the bus and fled the scene, according to police. 

The exact number of children on the bus was not immediately disclosed, but the youngest person onboard was 15, authorities said.

Several people suffered minor injuries, police said. It was not immediately disclosed the exact number of people injured and if any of the kids were hurt.

The two other vehicles that were involved in the incident stayed at the scene. 

Footage showed a Jeep SUV with damage on both sides, with its left passenger side against a Toyota car.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

MTA, transit union investigating Brooklyn bus crash

Man charged in fatal shooting of retired NYPD officer trying to break up fight

Retired NYPD officer killed remembered as someone who loved to help others

Retired NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn scuffle

NYPD widow fights for daughter`s benefits

Building unlivable after MTA bus smashes into it

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter