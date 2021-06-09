Several hurt after vehicle hits school bus, 2 other vehicles in Brooklyn

Several people were hurt after a vehicle hit a school bus carrying students and two other cars in Brooklyn before fleeing June 9, 2021(PIX11)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Several people were hurt when a vehicle struck a school bus carrying kids and two other vehicles in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. in the vicinity of Powell Street and Belmont Avenue in Brownsville, police said.

A school bus had stopped at the location when a vehicle tried to squeeze between the bus and two other vehicles, police said.

The vehicle hit the right side of the bus and fled the scene, according to police.

The exact number of children on the bus was not immediately disclosed, but the youngest person onboard was 15, authorities said.

Several people suffered minor injuries, police said. It was not immediately disclosed the exact number of people injured and if any of the kids were hurt.

The two other vehicles that were involved in the incident stayed at the scene.

Footage showed a Jeep SUV with damage on both sides, with its left passenger side against a Toyota car.