CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A subway train derailed in Brooklyn Sunday night, causing a service disruption for several hours overnight, officials said.

An L train derailed near the Canarsie–Rockaway Parkway station in Canarsie around 8:45 p.m., according to the MTA. No injuries were reported.

“At 8:47 p.m. a Manhattan-bound L train departing the Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway terminal station was crossing from one track to another when a single axle with two wheels left the track. This caused the fourth and fifth cars of the train to separate slightly, making it unsafe for passengers to walk between them,” MTA communications director Tim Minton said.

About 200 passengers in the back of the train were able to walk off onto the platform. Eight riders in the first four cars were moved to another train that was brought alongside and taken to the next stop.

Normal service on the L train was restored as of 5:40 a.m., an MTA official said.

The New York City Transit Office of System Safety is investigating the incident.