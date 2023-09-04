BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — There is one guaranteed day every single year when the celebration of Caribbean culture takes center stage along Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway.

It is the New York Caribbean Carnival’s second year back since the coronavirus pandemic. There’s a renewed sense of pride in the time and dedication required to show out like people do at the celebration.

“Here, everyone together, unity – celebration! That’s why it’s important! Labor Day!” said Brooklyn resident Persephone da Costa.

Safety is also top of mind this year. New York City’s anti-gun violence czar, Andre A.T. Mitchell, leads a 200-plus member crisis intervention team to head off trouble before it begins.

“A lot of our work is in the prevention stage. Just really paying attention to if there’s any strife or any sort of tension. Minimizing, deescalating,” said Mitchell.

A host of elected officials also joined in, including Mayor Eric Adams, who helped preside over the ribbon-cutting at the start of the parade route.

Elsewhere along Eastern Parkway, and before she marched, Gov. Kathy Hochul took the time to address her ongoing quest for the federal government to allow incoming migrants to work.

“What I have a problem with right now is people who are coming to our state right now do not have a legal work authorization,” said Hochul.

To be sure, this was definitely not a day of talking shop for parade veterans like Ms. Jae, who said she’s been setting up camp to party for the last 40 years.

“It’s more exciting each year. Thoroughly enjoying the festivities. And hopefully we get another 40 years,” said Jae.