See it: Shootout between murder suspect, New Rochelle police in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A plainclothes officer from the New Rochelle Police Department jumped out his car firing his weapon and then ran as bystanders looked for cover on a Brooklyn street Sunday morning, new surveillance video of the shootout, obtained by PIX11 News on Monday, shows.

The officer is part of a team from Westchester County that tracked down alleged murder suspect Percell Lamont Ross, 52, at the Ingersoll Houses in Fort Greene based on a tip. But as soon as Ross saw the officers, police said he started shooting at them and they returned fire. 

Neighborhood residents said the gunfire terrorized people who live in the area.

The shootout happened on Myrtle Avenue near Fleet Walk around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bullets went flying in every direction — even hitting the glass window of a business across the street.

Ross allegedly fired at the officers until his gun ran out of bullets and then surrendered. 

He was wanted by police in New Rochelle for allegedly killing cab driver Andreas Valenzuela. Authorities said he’s also suspected of attempted murder in Connecticut and sex trafficking in Virginia.

Ross was in the custody of the FBI, as of Monday afternoon.

No one was injured in the shooting.

