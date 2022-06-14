BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pair of moped riders were caught on video speeding up from behind and snatching an unsuspecting woman’s purse in Brooklyn.

The robbery happened near Eighth Avenue and 57th Street at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the NYPD. A 41-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when the two robbers rode up from behind and grabbed her purse from her shoulder.

The woman fell to the ground and suffered injuries to her face and hand, police said. She was treated at a hospital.

The thieves made off with a cellphone and around $700 in the purse. The NYPD is still trying to identify the two suspects.

