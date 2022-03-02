NEW LOTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men engaged in a shootout Feb. 26, firing at each other multiple times in front of a Brooklyn residents, police said Wednesday.

The suspects discharged their weapons about 9:50 a.m. in front of a Riverdale Avenue home. Police said each man fired multiple shots before fleeing in opposite directions.

(Credit: NYPD)

No injuries reported to any bystanders, police said. Two uninvolved vehicles were struck and damaged during the incident.

One suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and dark sneakers. The other man was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and multicolored sneakers.

