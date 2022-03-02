NEW LOTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men engaged in a shootout Feb. 26, firing at each other multiple times in front of a Brooklyn residents, police said Wednesday.
The suspects discharged their weapons about 9:50 a.m. in front of a Riverdale Avenue home. Police said each man fired multiple shots before fleeing in opposite directions.
No injuries reported to any bystanders, police said. Two uninvolved vehicles were struck and damaged during the incident.
One suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and dark sneakers. The other man was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and multicolored sneakers.
