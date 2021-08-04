See it: Man hangs from window as robber crashes car into MTA bus in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Police are looking for a man who let another man hang from his window as he crashed his car into an MTA bus in Brooklyn last Thursday.

The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. on Nostrand Avenue, according to the NYPD. A 56-year-old man parked his car with the engine running as he went to take money from an ATM when another man entered his vehicle and tried to drive away. The victim reached into his car through the open window and tried to wrestle control from the other man.

See it: Man hangs from window as robber crashes car into MTA bus in Brooklynhttps://t.co/6nFGW3IhLo pic.twitter.com/fosBxLZwF6 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 5, 2021

As they struggled, the man caused the car to collide head-on into a stationary MTA bus. He then put the car in reverse and collided with a parked and unoccupied vehicle before getting out and running away from the scene. The victim gave chase but lost sight of him.

Soon after, the man returned and tried to re-enter the victim’s car, before running off when the victim approached him again. He fled southbound on Nostrand Avenue on foot.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. The man sought is described as a male between 16 to 20 years old with braids, last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.